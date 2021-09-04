Stepping in on short-notice in a 150lbs catchweight showdown, Julian ‘Juicy J’ Erosa is back in the winner’s enclosure, via an eye-catching third round D’Arce choke win over Charles ‘Air’ Jourdain on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 36.

Exchanging on the feet for the majority of the three round preliminary bout, Erosa immediately hunted for his submission success as soon as the bout hit the canvas before the three minute mark of the final frame — wrapping his hands and slipping a D’Arce choke on Canada’s, Jourdain — eventually forcing the tap.

Improving to 26-5 — Erosa has now managed a staggering 12 separate submission wins, having previously submitted Sean Woodson with a D’Arce choke as well.

Catch the highlights from Erosa’s victory, below.

JUICY J gets it locked in TIGHT to end it! 🔒



[ @JuicyJ_Erosa | #UFCVegas36 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1kg4VnnOeB — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021