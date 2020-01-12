Julia Budd Planning On Making Statement Against Cris Cyborg

Spread the word!













Don’t expect Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd to be a pushover for Cris Cyborg.

Budd defends her title against Cyborg at Bellator 238 which takes place January 25 in Inglewood, California. For Cyborg, it will be her first Bellator fight with many expecting her to come away with the gold.

But Budd plans on ruining her debut as she is even more motivated to make a statement and remind everyone that this is her division:

“It does feel different,” Budd told MMA Junkie. “It feels different because of who she is, who she’s been in the 145-pound division, which I feel like is my division and I feel like I’ve got to go out there and make a statement.

“It’s been extra motivation this whole camp and I’m just excited to go out there and defend my belt.”

Budd is not taking Cyborg lightly either. The former UFC star suffered a knockout defeat to Amanda Nunes in December 2018 — her first loss in more than 13 years.

She followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer, but it wasn’t the most comfortable victory especially as Cyborg was cut during the fight. Budd, however, is preparing for the best Cyborg and believes it was a matter of fate that they’d end up fighting each other:

“I prepare for every opponent like they’re going to be the toughest opponent I’m getting into the cage with,” Budd added. “I’m preparing for the very best Cris Cyborg. I’ve watched all her fights, all the good ones, I watched the Amanda Nunes fight.

“I’ve watched everything her whole career because I’ve known about her my whole career. I’ve always known we’d face each other, but this is just the perfect time.”

Do you think Budd can pull off the upset and defeat Cyborg?

