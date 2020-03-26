Journey Newson’s UFC 247 KO Win Overturned By Texas

Spread the word!













Journey Newson will have to wait a bit longer before getting his first official UFC win.

The bantamweight initially earned it when he defeated Domingo Pilarte via a 38-second knockout victory on the early prelims of UFC 247 last month in Houston, Texas.

However, that is no longer the case as The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has now overturned the win to a no contest after Newson failed a drug test (per ESPN).

According to Newson’s manager Jason House, the 31-year-old tested positive for marijuana and could face a fine and suspension. The latter will likely be no longer than 90 days as per Texas regulations.

Newson’s record will now stand at 9-2 with one no contest. He was outpointed by Ricardo Ramos in his UFC debut last summer, having previously been on a six-fight winning streak.

What do you make of this news? And do you think it’s time marijuana is legalized as a permitted substance?