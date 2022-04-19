Former lightweight contender, Josh Thomson feels his friend and former training partner, Cain Velasquez was ‘failed’ by US judicial system.

It was a shock to the entire MMA world when former UFC heavyweight champion, Velasquez was charged with 10 counts, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident arose when Velasquez, 39, had allegedly rammed a vehicle off the road and fired several shots at Harry Goularte Jr, who had recently been charged with molesting a four-year-old relative of Velasquez.

During the incident, it was Goularte’s stepfather who would end up being injured, suffering gunshot wounds to the arm and torso.

Josh Thomson Shares Message of Support

Josh Thomson, who trained alongside Velasquez for many years at the American Kickboxing Academy, was not shy when sharing his feelings of the case.

Josh Thompson and Cain Velasquez attending a comedy club

“It breaks my heart to see him have to go through this.” Thomson said to MMA Junkie, “I think that the justice system failed his son in this situation. They failed him as a law-abiding citizen and then he went out and took it into his own hands. It’s really sad, but hopefully, something happens that we can start remedying this situation nationwide, not just locally.”

“We can’t be letting pedophiles out,” Thomson continued. “Sex offenders out with no bail, especially back to a day-care-type setting where this guy lives. And so it’s sad. It really is, but all you can do is support him and be there for him and his wife and his kids and his family and wish them all the best and just be there if they call. That’s all we can do.”

“I’m hoping that the laws change. “I’m hoping that they stop allowing sex offenders out. I hope that they stop allowing them to be released with no bail. I’m hoping that the state does something to take that into consideration and start changing that.

“The bottom line is he’s gonna try and get some sort of – there’ll probably be some sort of plea, they’re probably trying to get him to plea because there has to be some sort of repercussions for what he did. But if it goes all the way to court, the outcome could not go in his favor also.”

Velasquez is still behind bars as he was denied bail as the trial continues, he was recently granted a continuance until May 6 for a plea hearing.

