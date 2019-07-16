Josh Emmett Targeting Top 3 Opponent Following Win Over Mirsad Bektic

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett believes he has earned the right to challenge someone in the top three of the division.

Emmett made it two wins via knockout in a row when he finished Mirsad Bektic in the first round of their UFC Sacramento matchup this past weekend. The win was made even sweeter by the fact that he had a partisan crowd chanting for him, while he also received his first performance bonus with the promotion:

“It was a phenomenal night to be out there injury free and the way I beat such a tough prospect in Mirsad Bektic,” Emmett told Sherdog.com. “I feel like I have missed out on several of them which I should have got.

“It is all going to work out in the end, and it is a little sweeter. Not only did I get a huge win in my home city, but I got a bonus. The crowd was insane, like you would have had to be there to feel the energy. The stadium was rocking.”

Emmett is now 4-1 at featherweight and holds knockout wins over names such as former title challenger Ricardo Lamas and Michael Johnson. The 34-year-old feels his latest win puts him in a position to challenge the higher-ranked fighters in the division:

“I think it lines me up to the top,” he added. “Before the fight, I wanted to focus on him because he is very good. I wasn’t overlooking him, but now with a big win it sets me up to fight someone in the Top 3 and gets me closer to the title shot.

“Not just beat him but put him away in the first round. Just show what I am capable of. I’m excited about that.”

Who do you want to see Emmett face next?