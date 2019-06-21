Joseph Benavidez Pitches His Case For Next Flyweight Title Shot

Spread the word!













Joseph Benavidez has pitched his case as to why he should be the No. 1-contender in the UFC flyweight division.

Benavidez told Submission Radio that he believes that he’s next in line against UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo when he returns to action:

“You look at the number one guy at bantamweight, which would be Aljamain Sterling. And you look at the number one guy in flyweight, which would be me and Formiga. And having me come out of that, I make more sense than anybody right now.

“If he’s the real double champ and wanting to defend at both weights, it’s the flyweight’s turn to get the action. He hasn’t fought in there, it’s been a while since he fought in there, since he did bantamweight last, and I just make the most sense. Nobody else has history with Cejudo – and not only history, a win over him. So that’s what makes the most sense, is no one can say they’ve got a win over him.”

There are a few hurdles that Benavidez must get past in order for this to happen. Benavidez is expected to face Jussier Formiga in a rematch on June 29 at UFC Minneapolis. Many would consider this as a No. 1-contender’s fight, but it won’t be an easy task for the title contender.

Cejudo also has options as he could defend his titles in either weight class. He has expressed an interest in becoming a three-division champion and could jump to featherweight as well.

There is some history between Cejudo and Benavidez, who already holds a win over “Triple C” as he beat him via controversial split decision in 2016. It should be noted that Cejudo just underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year.