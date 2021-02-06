Jose Canseco suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Billy Football at Rough N’ Rowdy 13.

The former Major League Baseball player was in the main event against the Barstool Sports intern.

At the start of the fight, both men exchange short punches. The fight momentarily went to the clinch position before Football began letting his hands go once again. Nothing of note appeared to land but Canseco fell to the canvas and was unable to beat the referee’s count.

As Canseco is on the floor, he can be seen signalling to the referee that he’s having an issue with his shoulder. The 56-year-old later revealed he had suffered a shoulder injury a few months ago but believed he would still be able to compete.

Down goes Jose Canseco, who can't get up and then quits. pic.twitter.com/HBFoIeYU3c — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) February 6, 2021

Dave Portnoy who promoted the event was unhappy with the former MLB star who he accused of taking a dive.

“Jose 100% took a dive,” Portnoy wrote on social media. “We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong.”

Barstool’s gambling site went on to void all bets placed on Canseco. Anyone who bet on Football to win still go their payout.

We have already voided all bets on Jose Canceso at RnR 13. All wagers on Billy Football will be graded a win. — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) February 6, 2021

Do you think Jose Canseco took a dive at Rough N’ Rowdy 13?