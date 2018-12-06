Jose Aldo’s Coach Responds To Michael Johnson Callout

Jose Aldo’s coach responds to a callout that was recently issued by Michael Johnson. Earlier this week it was reported the former UFC featherweight champion would take on Cub Swanson in a rematch at UFC 233.

This event is set to take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +. However, this fight ended up falling through after Swanson denied accepting the bout. Now, the UFC is looking to get him a new opponent.

This leads us to current featherweight star Michael Johnson taking to his official Twitter account where he issued a challenge to Aldo. This fight would still take place at UFC 233.

Since cub can’t make that date in January @josealdojunior. I have no problem going back to Cali Cali. pic.twitter.com/dVwUIcGQSR — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) December 3, 2018

It didn’t take long for Aldo’s team to make it known that they’re willing to accept this fight but at UFC Fortazela. His team has a certain goal in mind which is to finish his UFC contract by fighting three times next year.