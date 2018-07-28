Jose Aldo Stops Jeremy Stephens In First Round

Jose Aldo isn’t done yet and his first-round TKO win over Jeremy Stephens proves it.

The co-main event of UFC Calgary featured a featherweight clash between Aldo and Stephens. The former featherweight king and “Lil Heathen” collided inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was Aldo’s first non-title bout in the UFC.

Stephens went high with a kick early but it was blocked. Both men seemed to respect each other’s skills in the standup. Stephens connected with a knee to the body. Stephens went to the leg kicks, but Aldo soon returned fire.

Aldo landed an uppercut. Stephens landed a punch and an uppercut. A cut formed under the right eye of Stephens. Aldo fired off a leg kick. A straight right hand landed for Aldo. He dropped Stephens with a huge body shot. Also rained down punches and the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Jose Aldo def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:19