Ever since Aljamain Sterling’s most recent title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 273, the top contenders in the bantamweight division have all been clamoring for a shot at the champ.

Jose Aldo in particular has recently decided to stake his claim for a title shot, by making an official callout towards the current champion. Aldo is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, having picked up clear and decisive victories over Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Pedro Munhoz. He has now taken to social media to make his case.

“Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight,” Jose Aldo wrote on Twitter. “There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC.”

Jose Aldo blasts fellow bantamweight contenders

After respectfully challenging the champion Aljamain Sterling to a title fight, Aldo immediately went on to voice his distaste towards the other contenders. Aldo continued on Twitter to remind the UFC of the failed drug test of TJ Dillashaw which led to him relinquishing his 135 title, then immediately turned his attention towards Henry Cejudo who he claims “faked” retirement.

“Let the rest of the boys fighting each other and exchanging insults on the internet,” Aldo wrote. “In my opinion it does not make any sense to let a guy who got suspended for 2 years for cheating to come back and fight for the belt after winning a split decision in a fight I think he lost… The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse – as that did not work now he want to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). … So let’s fight for the title while they sell popcorn in the arena. Whoever sells more popcorn fights with whoever wins our fight. Deal? Let’s do this, Champ!”

This is a first for Aldo, he is not one to make callouts in this manner, but it might be just what he needs to get a second chance at challenging for the bantamweight belt. But, Sterling went to Twitter to say “[email protected] @seanshelby Hunter, when is our next War room meeting? Lots of money to be made! 💰💰💰”.

Aldo’s current 3 fight win streak against contenders Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Pedro Munhoz along with the noise Aldo’s has made on Twitter may have drawn the eyes of both the UFC matchmakers along with the fans to set himself up for an exciting title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

