Jose Aldo Being Targeted By Fast-Rising UFC Featherweight

Jose Aldo is being targeted by a fast-rising UFC featherweight prospect.

Aldo recently picked up his first win since July of 2016. He defeated Jeremy Stephens in July with a hellacious first round body shot. The Brazilian hopes to make one last title run as his career begins to wind down.

Aside from Aldo, 29-year-old Renato Moicano has been busy climbing the featherweight ranks. He comes off back-to-back wins since suffering his first career loss to Brian Ortega.

His latest win came over Cub Swanson, who he submitted in the first round at UFC 227. Initially, Moicano wanted to rematch Ortega and avenge his sole loss.

With Ortega seemingly booked to face Max Holloway, however, Moicano is forced to look elsewhere. He’d like to test himself against the greatest 145-pound fighter of all time:

With the Max x Ortega fight booked for December, now @moicanoufc x @josealdojunior is the fight that needs to happen! Number #2 against the #4 to see who deserves a chance to fight for the title.

I am ready.

Currently, Aldo is the No. 2-ranked featherweight in the UFC. Moicano is ranked at number four. In terms of rankings, a match-up between the two fellow countrymen makes sense. Also, they each lasted competed within a week of each other.

Both men should be prepared to return to action around the same time, barring any undisclosed injuries. It should be interesting to see if the UFC awards Moicano with a fight against Aldo after his big win over Swanson.