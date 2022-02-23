UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on transgender Ivy League swimmer Lia Thomas and transgender athletes in general.

Masvidal is set to face top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington at UFC 272. Leading up to the highly-anticipated grudge match, he’s doing everything he can to promote the event.

Masvidal is never one who is afraid to speak his mind and take controversial stances, this includes on former U.S. president Donald Trump and other political issues. This includes the issue of transgender athletes.

During a recent Q+A session on Rumble, Masvidal gave his thoughts on Thomas and whether transgender athletes should compete against the opposite of their birth gender.

Jorge Masvidal Comments On Transgender Athletes

“It’s such a no-brainer right?” Masvidal said. “It’s not fair. It’s just not. Men should compete against men. If you don’t want to compete against men, it’s not fair to go and compete against women… I’m not trying to diss girls but it’s just different you know. Girls should compete against girls.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Thomas rose to prominence after winning the 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, and 200-yard freestyle races at the Ivy League women’s swimming and diving championships. She is a biological male who transitioned to a female later in life, reigniting the debate regarding transgenders in sports.

Masvidal was supposed to face off against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 before pulling out due to an injury. His fight with Covington will be his first since back-to-back losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal isn’t the only prominent UFC personality to take a harsh stance on the issue. UFC commentator Joe Rogan has disagreed with the idea that transgender athletes should be able to face opponents with the gender that they transitioned to.

Transgenders such as Fallon Fox and Alana McLaughlin have made names for themselves in MMA.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal?

