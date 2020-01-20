Jorge Masvidal Targeting Kamaru Usman Fight: ‘I’m Going To F*ck His A** Up’

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is targeting a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal was in attendance at UFC 246 on Saturday night to watch Conor McGregor defeat Donald Cerrone. “Gamebred” was hoping that McGregor would call him out after the fight only for that to never happen.

Although the Irishman did express an interest in fighting Masvidal afterwards in interviews with the media, Masvidal believes McGregor is not really interested. And so, he is turning his attention to Usman now.

“I guess it’s [Kamaru] Usman’s head,” Masvidal said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “He’s [McGregor] sealed Usman’s fate now.”

Masvidal has repeatedly stated that if the paycheck was the same for both McGregor and Usman, he would prefer to face the latter.

Why? He just simply doesn’t like “The Nigerian Nightmare”:

“I would take a lot more pleasure in dismantling Usman’s face than I would Conor’s,” he explained. “I would have a sincere joy inside of me like a kid at Christmas opening numerous gifts if Usman was the dude that I got to baptize. There’s something about his face that, I don’t like it, it doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t like his attitude as well either. Who? I’ve been doing this 16 f*cking years. I’m the fighter of the year and I’m at your f*cking weight class.

“The dude ain’t got no personality. … I’m going to f*ck his a* up. If he doesn’t want it, he doesn’t want it. I’m going to make this abundantly clear in every f*cking interview that I get asked about this coward — he wants to fight the guy [Leon Edwards] ranked below. … That he already beat. I got a bunch of dudes that don’t want to fight me.”

It seems even a fight with Usman would have to wait as the champion is reportedly injured. But once he’s ready to fight, it appears that he has his next opponent lined up.

What do you think of Usman facing Masvidal next?