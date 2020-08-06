Jorge Masvidal has revealed he is hoping to return to fighting in November or December after coming up short in an exhibition match against cornhole champion Cody Henderson. Masvidal was spotted 15 points before the match-up even began but that wasn’t enough to fend off Henderson who ultimately ran out the winner by a score of 21-15.

Speaking afterwards Masvidal vowed to keep practicing after falling short against Henderson, he said.

“I’m going to keep practicing. I started playing maybe like three years ago at a barbecue and I loved it. It’s not something I get to do often but whenever it’s around, I play it. You couldn’t tell it by tonight.”

‘Gamebred’ then turned his attention back to fighting where he remains in pursuit of UFC gold despite falling short against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11. Masvidal revealed he is hoping to return to action before the end of 2020 and hinted that he could face off against Usman for a second time before the year is out, he said.

“Hopefully, December/November,” Masvidal said when asked about his UFC future. “My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple days due to me. He does have a broken nose.

“I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we’ll start determining who will be the next fight and where.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Although Masvidal is hoping to get another title shot UFC boss Dana White has already gone on record to confirm that will not be the case. Gilbert Burns who was originally set to fight Usman at UFC 251 before testing positive for COVID-19 is currently the next in line – leaving Masvidal without an obvious opponent for his return in November or December.

Who should Jorge Masvidal face next?