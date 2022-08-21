Jorge Masvidal teases grudge match after Leon Edwards dethrones Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jorge Masvidal teased a matchup with the new UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

This past Saturday, Edwards created history by dethroning former champion and pound-for-pound top dog Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Usman did well in the contest to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards but Edwards’ determination not to go the distance eventually won him the bout. A head kick from Edwards in the last minute knocked Usman out cold, handing him his first loss in the UFC.

Going into the bout, Edwards had expressed a desire to take on Masvidal in his first title defense given he reigns supreme over the 170 lb division. Although a trilogy fight with Usman would be more likely for Edwards next, Masvidal shared his reaction to Edwards winning the title by teasing the potential matchup next.

Jorge Masvidal references the infamous three piece and a soda on his Instagram story 👀 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/P1L31xXC4A — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 21, 2022

Masvidal referenced the infamous quote of serving a “three-piece and a soda,” born in 2019 when “Gamebred” assaulted Edwards in a backstage altercation. Edwards refused to press charges but the two have been on a collision course since then. They were even booked for an outing in Dec. 2021, but an undisclosed injury would see Masvidal pull out of the fight.

He had previously talked about the idea of challenging Edwards and seemed confident he would pair well with the fellow striker. Having already challenged for the title two times, Masvidal may not get an immediate shot at Edwards. He would likely need to wait for the title rematch between Edwards and Usman, which UFC president Dana White confirmed would be next on the table.

On the other hand, Masvidal also needs to take care of his legal issues outside the octagon before he can confirm making a return.