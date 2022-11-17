Jorge Masvidal offers to fight Gilbert Burns in the UK: ‘I will gladly beat the sh*t out of you’

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has offered to entertain Gilbert Burns’ continuous callouts – insisting if the Brazilian is willing to wait, he will return at a planned United Kingdom return for the promotion in March of next year.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, is without a victory since November 2019, where he won the symbolic BMF championship with a doctor’s stoppage TKO win against Nate Diaz.

Last time out, Masvidal suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss against former interim titleholder, Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 back in March of this year. Masvidal was then involved in an alleged physical altercation with Covington in Flordia, leaving the Clovis native with facial injuries and a fractured tooth.

Burns, the current #5 ranked division challenger, has been sidelined since April of this year, suffering a close, unanimous decision loss to the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev over the course of three rounds.

Calling for an Octagon return at the end of this year, if not a UFC 283 outing in his native Brazil, Burns has been calling for multiple opponents to accept a clash with him – namely Masvidal, to boot.

Jorge Masvidal willing to land UK comeback against Gilbert Burns

Eyeing a return next year, Masvidal has offered to fight Burns on the same card as an expected welterweight title trilogy rubber match between Leon Edwards, and Kamaru Usman.



“Sorry I’ve been missing, your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be,” Jorge Masvidal said in a video posted on his Instagram. “I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b*tch that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert (Burns).”

Masvidal addresses Burns through a video on his IG.. and I am sorry, but this man will always make me laugh. I love it pic.twitter.com/7qIsgwzrEi — Hannah Rose (@mrsmmacasual) November 17, 2022

“Hunter (Campbell), if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b*tch I have never agreed to November, December, or January,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide on when I fight.”

“I’ve gotten some much better news today, so guess what? If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that f*cking belt in England, I will gladly beat the living sh*t out of you Gilbert,” Jorge Masvidal said. “If not, shut the f*ck up. You are a p*ssy. You’re not going to do nothing. When you see me in the street or when you see me in the cage, and we both know it. You’re going to ask me for a picture in real life and say it’s all bullsh*t and it’s just for the pay-per-view. So shut the f*ck up.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)