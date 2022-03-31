Jorge Masvidal showed his unwavering support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis by presenting him with the BMF title at his latest event.

DeSantis is running for re-election this year and was seen being given the title by Masvidal before posing for photos with it.

Hedge Fund manager James Koutoulas shared the image on his social media.

Incredible to see true patriot @gamebredfighter present the best governor in America @GovRonDeSantis the BMF belt for fighting to keeping Florida free and setting an example for the rest of the world pic.twitter.com/cDdHc2Wkb5 — James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) March 30, 2022

“Incredible to see true patriot [Jorge Masvidal] present the best governor in America [Ron DeSantis] the BMF belt for fighting to keeping Florida free and setting an example for the rest of the world.”

Jorge Masvidal And The BMF Belt

Masvidal first acquired the BMF title following his victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Although the belt isn’t directly linked to being champion of the weight division it was created for Masvidal and Diaz as a sign of respect for their fighting styles.

Despite Masvidal’s ongoing legal trouble DeSantis decided to keep him as a guest at his private fundraiser with the event being titled “Fighting To Keep Florida Free” and Masvidal being set as one of the main attractions of the campaign.

Since acquiring the BMF belt things have taken a turn for the worse for Jorge Masvidal, and 0-3 run in his last three fights which saw him emphatically stopped by Kamaru Usman and then beaten by rival Colby Covington has left ‘Gamebred’ in a tough spot.

Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief last Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his rival Colby Covington at a Miami hotspot. This comes following his loss to Covington in the main event of UFC 272 earlier within the month.

Masvidal has since been released from prison on bond and has pleaded not guilty to his charges. He will now be due to appear in court on April 21st.

Was Jorge Masvidal in the wrong for attacking Colby Covington?

