Jorge Masvidal Lets Fans Spar At Open Workouts (Video)

Jorge Masvidal is a wild man. This week during his open workouts ahead of UFC 244, Masvidal allowed fans to come up on stage and fight each other using nothing but body shots.

Masvidal was extremely entertained throughout the entire ordeal, providing some hilarious reactions to the several bouts while on the mic. However, the UFC eventually stepped in and shut the fun down. You can check out some footage from the fan fights in the video player below.

“Gamebred” will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. He’ll take on Nate Diaz for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Diaz and Masvidal are two of the biggest fan favorites in mixed martial arts (MMA) today. They’re also two of the most game fighters in the history of the Octagon, as they prefer to stand and bang rather than use their wrestling abilities.

Masvidal and Diaz have both made it clear they’re coming into New York City looking for the finish. It’s going to be an explosive affair when the referee lets these two get it on Saturday night.

What do you think about Masvidal letting fans spar at his UFC 244 open workout?