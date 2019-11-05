Jorge Masvidal & Darren Till Cross Paths Backstage At UFC 244 (Video)

Spread the word!













It looks like Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till shared a moment together backstage at UFC 244 over the weekend. Both men were victorious inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Masvidal picked up a TKO win over Nate Diaz to become the Baddest Mother F*cker in the UFC. As for Till, he edged out a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum to win his 185-pound debut. Once backstage after the event, Masvidal ran into Till while walking the halls of MSG. The two had a friendly exchange before “Gamebred” continued on his way.

Check it out here, courtesy of Masvidal’s YouTube channel:

Masvidal and Till are no strangers to one another. The pair met earlier this year in London where Masvidal began his vicious two-fight knockout streak. “Gamebred” handed the Englishman the first knockout loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in the second round.

Since, Masvidal has gone on to record the fastest knockout in UFC history, at five seconds with a flying knee over Ben Askren, and become the BMF Champion of the UFC with his win over Diaz. One thing is for certain, whatever Masvidal does next, it will be for extremely high stakes.

What do you make of Masvidal and Till’s encounter backstage at UFC 244?