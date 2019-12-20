Jorge Masvidal: If Conor McGregor Beats Cowboy, We’re Interested

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is interested in fighting Conor McGregor, if he does his part come January 18 in Las Vegas.

McGregor will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City” against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Speaking to “The Ak & Barak Show” on Sirius XM, Cerrone noted that, should McGregor beat Cerrone at UFC 246, he’s interested in fighting the Irishman next. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“On the opponent and time we’re waiting until further notice and that further notice is January 18th, Conor fights Cowboy, Conor takes care of business, that’s a fight that we’re interested in, obviously.”

Masvidal comes off a tremendous 2019 in which he won all three of his fights in devastating fashion. The first being a second-round knockout win over Darren Till in England. Then, Masvidal pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history by knocking out Ben Askren in five seconds with a flying knee.

Lastly, “Gamebred” captured the BMF Championship by taking out Nate Diaz at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden in November. Now, Masvidal is looking to make the biggest paychecks possible moving forward, and there’s no bigger paycheck that can present itself than the one that he’d get fighting McGregor.

