Jorge Masvidal claims UFC star Conor McGregor is afraid to fight with him: ‘We’d break records’

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Jorge Masvidal has claimed former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor is simply too scared to share the Octagon with him – suggesting a clash with the duo would break multiple records under the banner of the UFC.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger and the inaugural symbolic BMF championship winner, has been sidelined from combat sports since April of last year.

And suffering a fourth consecutive loss in his decision defeat, Miami veteran, Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to perennial contender, Gilbert Burns.



Slated to make his sophomore outing in professional boxing next month in Las Vegas, former UFC star, Masvidal will share the ring with another UFC alum, Nate Diaz – in a rematch of their 2019 mixed martial arts fight at Madison Square Garden.

Announcing plans last month to make a comeback to the UFC in the future regardless of result against Stockton veteran Diaz, Masvidal has once more touched on what he believes would be a record-breaking fight with UFC megastar, McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal laments failed Conor McGregor fight

Claiming he had unsuccessfully attempted to chase a fight with the Dubliner in the past, Masvidal claims a fight with McGregor would smash multiple records in the Dana White-led organization.

“The UFC has tried to make this fight happen, and Conor (McGregor) doesn’t want it,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “He doesn’t want the damn fight. He never mentions my name, but we’re the biggest fight possible. You think Michael Chandler sells more than me versus Conor?”

“Nobody in their fight mind thinks that,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’m one of the biggest pay-per-view draws of the UFC in the last five-six years. Of course, we’d break records, but this guy [Conor McGregor] won’t do it. In my future, I don’t see this fight happening unless I run into him in a parking lot.”

As for McGregor, the Dubliner was forced from a UFC 303 return this weekend against Chandler after fracturing a toe on his left foot, however, plans to make a comeback to the Octagon as soon as August – if not September.

Do you think we’ll ever see Conor McGregor take on Jorge Masvidal in the UFC?