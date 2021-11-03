Brazilian striker, Jonas Bilharino is set to continue on the regional circuit despite a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout last night at Dana White’s Contender Series, with UFC president, Dana White turning down the opportunity to sign the 31-year-old.



9-1-1 as a professional, Bilharino, who has been called the “Brazilian Conor McGregor” in the past due to apparent similarities in the pair’s striking styles, also featured in the camp of former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo ahead of his UFC 189 proposed headliner against McGregor — in a bid to mimic the Dubliner’s style ahead of the bout, which was ultimately rescheduled.



Featuring on last night’s Season 5 finale of Dana White’s Contender Series, Bilharino managed to score the first spinning wheel kick stoppage in the history of the show — in the third round of a largely uneventful matchup with Canaan Kawaihae, in which both landed simultaneous groin strikes in the clinch.



The victory appeared to impress not only the commentary booth but also the attendees at Octagon-side, however, promotion president, Dana White revealed during s post-fight press conference why he elected against signing the Brazilian following the Jungle Fight alum’s highlight-reel knockout stoppage victory.

Dana White keen to see Jonas Bilharino compete on regional circuit going forward



“I literally looked at Mick [Maynard] and Sean [Shelby] and said, ‘I was 100 percent not interested until right now. Now I don’t know what I am,’” White told assembled media after the event. “Now I’m confused because obviously you saw the kid has speed he has hands, he’s a talented guy. The spinning kick was a spectacular finish, plus you can tell he’s fighting a guy who has a great chin because he took some big shots in there and even the spinning wheel kick didn’t knock him out, but it hurts him and had him on crazy legs.“

“The kid’s stock went up tonight,” White said. “He’s 9-1, maybe one of these other organizations pick him up, which we talked about before, they’re not very bright so they probably won’t. He’ll pick up a couple of fights in LFA or one of those type of shows, and we’ll take a look at him again. He definitely — landing that kick tonight put him in a good spot. He’s a free agent right now, he can do what he wants, and we’lll look at him again. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The Team Nogueira trainee has now scored a staggering seven successful knockout stoppages from his nine professional victories, however, it appears he will likely need to rack up a couple more eye-catching victories or performances before the UFC open the door to a contract with the organization based on the promotion leader, White’s comments.

