Jon Jones has taken to social media to slam the critics of his recent domestic violence case.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ has been no stranger to scandal or controversy. In 2015 Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident where he crashed into a pregnant woman’s car and fled on foot. In 2016 he failed a drug test just before UFC 200 and was stripped of his interim title. Then once again in 2018 he failed another drug test, this time for an anabolic steroid, and was suspended for 15 months.

Right when it looked like Jones was really cleaning up his act for good, he gets involved in a domestic violence case in September of this year. Jones allegedly caused physical harm to his fiancee and headbutted a cop car. As a result of that incident, Jones got kicked out of his long-time gym, the Jackson Wink Academy. Since then, Jones has kept relatively quiet until the past couple of days.

‘Bones’ took to his Twitter yesterday to voice his frustrations with how the public has been treating him. The tweets have since been deleted but bjpenn.com has able to grab screenshots before he took them down.

“If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your moms house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend. You over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you.”

Jones then responses to fan that says that his mom lives with him.

“I actually respect situations like that tremendously. If my mother was still alive I would definitely allow her to live with me. I’m talking about you losers out there, very rarely do happy or successful people take time out of their day to harass others on the Internet.”

What do think of the statements made by Jon Jones?

