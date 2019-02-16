Jon Jones Sends Warning To Cain Velasquez

Jon Jones sends warning to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez after some recent talk of a potential showdown.

This has been a widely speculated fight due to the legacy that both men have in the MMA space. For years now, both fighters have been considered the best of their respective weight classes. Thus, a fight between them makes sense especially due to us being in the era of entertainment and superfights.

Jones makes his next title defense against rising contender Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event that goes down on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC light heavyweight champion fired back at some recent comments made by Cain in a recent post on his official Instagram account:

“Your confidence is going to have to be on lock in order to beat me my guy. Can’t be talking about “I think I can.” I feed off picograms of self-doubt, and I can smell it from miles away. 🦁 For now let’s just focus on the fights ahead of us. My heavyweight days are inevitable.”



