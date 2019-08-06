Jon Jones Rips Into UFC P4P Rankings After Learning Daniel Cormier Is Above Him

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not pleased to learn that Daniel Cormier was above him in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite never truly suffering defeat during his professional career as well as holding two wins over Cormier, Jones is only No. 2 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. His bitter rival in Cormier, meanwhile, holds the top spot.

This only left “Bones” confused, who attributed it to politics:

“Double tap if the ending of this video confused the hell out of you,” Jon Jones wrote on Instagram. “I mean the first time I fought D.C. I beat him unanimously. This ranking system can’t be based off straight up skills, wins and resume. Politics I guess. Whoever is ahead of the UFC rating system needs to slap themselves for this lol.”

While things are complicated with Jones beating Cormier, the latter currently holds the heavyweight title and is a two-weight champion — which in essence, is the true hallmark of being the pound-for-pound best.

One must also consider the fact that “DC” has never failed a drug test unlike Jones, which could easily play a part in the ranking system.

Regardless, what do you think of the pound-for-pound rankings?