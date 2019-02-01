Jon Jones Reveals Only Way Cormier Trilogy Fight Becomes Reality

Jon Jones already has a fight scheduled. But much of the talk around “Bones” is still focused on his Daniel Cormier trilogy fight.

The controversial UFC light heavyweight champion will take on surging slugger Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235. Yet the specter of a third fight with Cormier seems to be hanging over both Jones and DC’s heads until it actually happens. The two met twice before, with Jones winning the first by decision and the second via vicious KO. The result of the second fight was changed to a no contest when Jones tested positive for turinabol, however.

Cormier went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion and still is. With both men holding UFC gold, Dana White recently affirmed his belief that the time is now to book the buzz-worthy trilogy fight. Speaking to MMA Fighting after yesterday’s UFC 235 presser, Jones revealed what would have to happen for the trilogy to take place:

“He said that? Did he? Um, well. Bring out the checkbook Dana, let’s make it happen. I’ll definitely do it for the right number. I’ll definitely do it.”

Jones then clarified that he’s ready to take DC on at light heavyweight, but for him to go up to Cormier’s new home of heavyweight, it would require more convincing:

“Um, at 205, it’s like a no-brainer. I’m there to fight the next best guy. But to fight at heavyweight, I think it would take some serious convincing.”