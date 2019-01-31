Dana White Believes The “Time Is Now” For Jones vs. Cormier Trilogy

UFC President Dana White believes the time is now for a trilogy fight between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier are currently in a position where they could very well be matched up against each other yet again. Speaking on ESPN’s “Now Or Never,” White admitted that the time is “now” for the trilogy between the two rivals on ESPN’s ‘Now Or Never’ (via BJPenn.com):

“Now,” White said “Yeah. I think that right now, Cormier probably has three fights left in his career, you know what I mean? And one of those guys is definitely going to be Jon Jones.”



“Bones” and “DC” have one of the most organic rivalries in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. As the two best light heavyweights in the world, they truly hate each other, and it shows inside the cage. They first fought back in 2015 in the main event of UFC 182. Jones bested Cormier via unanimous decision to retain his championship.

In July of 2017, Cormier defended his 205-pound championship against Jones. ‘Bones’ was returning from a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. Jones defeated Cormier via third-round head-kick knockout. Shortly after the fight, however, it was determined Jones once again violated the USADA’s anti-doping policy. As a result, he was stripped of the title, which was returned to Cormier.

The fight was ruled a No Contest. Now, Cormier is the heavyweight champion of the world, and Jones is back on top of the light heavyweight division. If Jones successfully defends his title in March, it could very well set up a final meeting between himself and Cormier.