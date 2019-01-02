Jon Jones Reveals 2019 Fight Plans

Jon Jones reveals his plans for the new year now that he’s back as an active competitor under the UFC banner. The UFC light heavyweight champion made his long awaited return to the Octagon when he beat Alexander Gustafsson via TKO in the main event of UFC 232.

Over the last few years, he has been sidelined for various things and hasn’t fought frequently. It all started after pulling off a victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in 2015. This was due to his troubles outside of the Octagon. Since then, he’s only fought three times. He holds wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Cormier again, and of course Gustafsson.

During a recent post on his official Instagram account, the new UFC light heavyweight champ made one thing perfectly clear. He wants to be more active to rebuild his legacy and that all starts in 2019.

“In the past I would fight then shut everything down while I filled my schedule with partying and nonsense, but in the aftermath of reclaiming my belt the only thing I want to do is get back in there. I want to step back into the cage and continue to prove why I’m the best light heavyweight in the world.”



There has been a lot of talking of him moving up to heavyweight in order to become a two-division champion. Instead, Jones has his sights set on strictly fighting at light heavyweight.



“I’m flying home tonight and heading right back to the gym to continue building my skillset. I’m going to get with my team and keep the cerebral game rolling as well. I’m mapping out the year ahead and I’m absolutely going to kick the shit out of 2019. I want to fight three times this year and leave zero doubt of my dominance as a champion.”

Jones wrapped up the post by stating that he the king is back and bringing the pain to all of the new challengers in front of him.



“I’m going to do this because that’s what my passion dictates, but it’s also what you fans deserve,” Jones wrote. “You’ve been down with me through thick and thin, and 2019 is going to be incredible. It’s all due to the fact I know what matters and why.



“So to those fighters in my division go ahead and line up because you’re all getting it. The King has returned and no one is sleeping easy but me now that I’m back. Same crown same reign new faces more pain. That’s what I’m bringing in 19.”