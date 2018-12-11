Video: CSAC Reinstates Jon Jones

Controversial former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to action against Alexander Gustafsson at December 29’s UFC 232 from Las Vegas.

However, Jones must be reinstated first. He tested positive for steroid metabolite (4- chloro -18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl,17α-methyl-5α- androst -13-en-3α- ol , a metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone , or another chlorine-substituted anabolic steroid, via USADA, before his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier in July 2017.

Because of that, Jones must appear before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) in order to be relicensed. The CSAC took his license back in February and fined him $205,000. He was given a 15-month suspension by USADA in September. The suspension was retroactive dating back to his failure, which took place on July 28, 2017. Jones was eligible to fight on October 28.

Ultimately, the commission decided to reinstate Jones. He was granted a temporary license to fight. They did also ask that he undergo Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing as well, to which he agreed in principle. The CSAC said the program would be paid for out of his fine money if he agreed.

Watch his reinstatement hearing via MMA Fighting here: