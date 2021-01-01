Jon Jones is ready to capture the heavyweight title — no matter who he ends up having to face.

Jones is currently preparing to make his heavyweight debut in 2021 after vacating his 205-pound crown earlier this year. It won’t be an instant title shot for now as UFC president Dana White confirmed Francis Ngannou would face current champion Stipe Miocic first.

However, the ideal scenario is for the winner to end up facing Jones in the summer and he is ready for either competitor — both of whom he views as gigantic challenges.

“I’ll be ready for either of them,” Jones told Bleacher Report. “Both fights are extremely challenging. Stipe, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. He has all the stats and records to prove that. And then Francis is just a freak when it comes to his knockout power, and he’s improving constantly.

“Both fights are gigantic challenges, but that’s what I’m here for in this stage of my career: to go big and see what I’ve got.”

Jones has already gone on record stating that he wasn’t scared of the competition at light heavyweight anymore which may have contributed to recent subpar performances.

That won’t be the case at heavyweight at least, as “Bones” — a notable betting underdog — believes a victory over either Miocic or Ngannou to become champion would be one of the most special moments in his career.

“It’ll feel amazing,” Jones said. “Somewhere along the line, getting that light heavyweight championship wrapped around my waist, the excitement and other emotions it should have evoked, kind of went away. It was just another day at the office. It was what we always do.

“But I haven’t won that heavyweight championship yet. To do that for my family, and do that for my team, and all the people that have invested in me over the years, it’ll be something new for all of us.”

One thing is for sure — a heavyweight title fight including Jones and either Miocic or Ngannou will certainly be one of the biggest matchups in UFC history.

Do you think Jones will become heavyweight champion?