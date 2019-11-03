Jon Jones Reacts To Johnny Walker’s TKO Loss At UFC 244

Spread the word!













The man who many believed could give UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones a run for his money, Johnny Walker, was just finished in the first round of his preliminary headliner against Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Anderson was able to survive the early pressure from the Brazilian, before stunning Walker badly with a combination. After some follow-up shots, the referee stepped in to call the fight off. Now, Jones has taken to Twitter to offer his reaction to Walker’s loss. Here’s what “Bones” had to say:

“There’s only one.”

“So much for the early Christmas present. This is exactly why I just let them light heavyweight do all the talking.”

“Yeah just like Izzy, I don’t get impressed too quickly. I’ve been around way too long, I’ve seen a lot of people come and go.”

Jones comes off a light heavyweight title defense over Thiago Santos this past summer. “Bones” edged his Brazilian counterpart via split decision. Now, he awaits the next challenger for his title as the 205-pound title picture develops. However, there’s always the possibility Jones jumps up to heavyweight to go after a second championship.

What do you make of Jones’ reaction to Walker’s TKO defeat at UFC 244?