Jon Jones Opens As Betting Underdog In Potential Stipe Miocic Fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has always had aspirations to jump up to heavyweight.

Given he has cleaned house in the 205-pound division, for the most part, many would like to see how “Bones” would fare moving up to face some of the heavyweight division’s elite. Most notably, a matchup against current champion Stipe Miocic. Jones has expressed interest in fighting Miocic in the past, saying he doesn’t need a tune-up fight to jump up and face the Cleveland champion.

Now, according to Best Fight Odds, early betting lines suggest Jones is the underdog in a potential clash with Miocic. Jones is listed as a +130 betting underdog, while Miocic is listed as a -160 favorite.

Jones comes off of a controversial victory over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this past weekend. Jones took home a victory over Reyes via unanimous decision, but many believe the judging in Texas that night was suspect, at best.

With that being said, Jones could be looking at a rematch with Reyes – who many argue won the first three rounds of the fight – next, rather than jumping up to heavyweight just yet. That would work out nicely given the UFC seems to be putting the heavyweight division on hold while waiting for Miocic to be healthy enough to book a trilogy bout against Daniel Cormier. Miocic knocked out Cormier last year to reclaim the heavyweight throne.

Now, with Miocic and Cormier 1-1 against one another, each victory coming by way of a finish, the UFC wants to book the highly-anticipated ending to this rivalry. Perhaps Jones and Miocic will get their chance to square off later this year before it’s all said and done.

What do you think about Jones opening up as the betting underdog against Miocic at heavyweight? Who are you picking in the potential fight?