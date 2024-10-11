Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Ciryl Gane, Featured in New Netflix Series ‘The Cage’

UFC superstars Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Ciryl Gane will all appear in a new Netflix original series focusing on the world of mixed martial arts

Starring Melvin Boomer and directed by Franck Gastambide, The Cage tells the story of a young professional mixed martial artist working his way up the ladder of the French circuit where he faces off against a heated rival. In the trailer, which you can see below, the protagonist (played by Boomer) competes for the popular Poland-based promotion KSW but has big dreams of making it to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Along the way, Boomer’s character gets help from two of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Jon Jones and GSP, in addition to former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

“Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival in the cage,” the official synopsis reads.

GSP returns to acting while Jon Jones takes on his first role

St-Pierre, who is no stranger to acting, unveiled the project on social media.

“I’m thrilled to finally share with you a project that we’ve been passionately working on with an amazingly talented team!” he wrote on X. “We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this, and it’s almost time to unveil it to the world! Stay tuned!!!”

Previously, the former two-division UFC champion has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Batroc the Leaper in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the Disney+ exclusive series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier.

As for Jon Jones, this will be his first acting gig.

The three UFC stars will be joined by other athletes from the world of combat sports, including former WBC Muay Thai world champion Samy Sana, seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen, and UFC standouts Taylor Lapilus and Morgan Charrière.

The Cage will stream live on Netflix starting Friday, November 8.