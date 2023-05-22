Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has been touted as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all-time, by former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo – with the Olympian claiming he doesn’t need a victory over Francis Ngannou in order to be viewed in such a statute.

Jones, the newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion, snapped a three-year plus Octagon hiatus back in March of this year at UFC 285, submitting former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane with an opening round guillotine choke submission win.

As for Ngannou, the former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion confirmed his move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) following his January departure from the Octagon – immediately receiving barbs from the above-mentioned, Jon Jones.

Offering the Endicott native the opportunity to settle their obvious differences inside the SmartCage, Ngannou also defended his deal with the promotion from UFC president, Dana White, questioning why the promotional leader appears to have such a personal problem with him.

Jon Jones status at the GOAT is secure according to Henry Cejudo

Sharing his thoughts on what appears to be an inevitable showdown between Jones and Ngannou in the future, former two-weight champion, Cejudo claimed that even if Jon Jones never fights the Cameroonian, he can still consider himself the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.

“Getting a chance to know Jon (Jones), I don’t really think Jon really cares,” Henry Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think Jon needs a guy like Francis Ngannou to be able to say that he is the greatest of all-time. The reality is, Jon doesn’t need any of those guys.”



“The guy he probably does want to beat is the greatest heavyweight of all-time, his name is Stipe Miocic,” Cejudo explained. “At the end of the day, people will look at the credentials, people will look at the numbers, and people will see that Stipe Miocic is the baddest heavyweight on the roster in UFC history. Numbers don’t lie. As a matter of fact, he has a win over Francis Ngannou – a domination that he had for five rounds.”