Jon Jones Gets Hilariously Called Out By Unexpected UFC Star

Jon Jones gets called out by an unexpected UFC star through the power of social media prior to his next fight being announced.

It’s been well established that Jones is expected to make his next title defense against rising prospect Anthony Smith. UFC President Dana White broke the news late Saturday night about this main event fight at the UFC 235 PPV. The pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Well, prior to the fight being announced, Alex Volkanovski, who fights at featherweight, issued a challenge to the champ. The rising prospect has thrived in the UFC’s featherweight division as of late. He’s currently on a three-fight win streak that saw him submit respected veteran Cub Swanson.

He’s fresh off a win over Chad Mendes at UFC 232. His last defeat came against Brian Ortega, who submitted the him in the third round of their contest back at UFC 214 last year. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“@JonnyBones I’m coming for that belt!! Ever wondered what a featherweight would look like fighting at light heavyweight? #fathead @ufc.”

Obviously, due to the weight difference, there’s no way that this fight will be sanctioned. No state athletic commission won’t licence this fight to happen. Although, the fact that this prospect went out and tried to get some buzz over this, will help build his name.