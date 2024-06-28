Stephen A. Smith confident Jon Jones finishes Alex Pereira by round 2 and ‘Won’t throw a Punch’ while doing it

Stephen A. Smith believes Jon Jones would finish Alex Pereira without having to throw a single punch.

Though ‘Bones’ currently sits as the undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion, he seems much more interested in talking about the goings on at 205. Specifically, the division’s reigning king. Earlier this year, Jones revealed that a potential clash with ‘Poatan’ is on his radar after suggesting a fight between the two would be the biggest matchup the UFC could slap together.

Discussing the possibility of Jones vs. Pereira with Hall of Famer and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier, Smith offered up a fairly bold prediction for the fantasy matchup.

“Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever in my opinion and I’m gonna tell you something right now… He will take Pereira out inside of two rounds,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “And you know what, he won’t throw a punch. He ain’t tryin’ to sit up there and box. I’m telling you right now, [Jones] will take him out. He can’t mess with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.”

Is a fight with Alex Pereira the only thing that will keep Jon Jones from retiring after Miocic?

Since capturing the vacant heavyweight title with a quick two-minute submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, ‘Bones’ is yet to defend the title. Originally, he was set to square off with consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic in November, but a pectoral injury forced him out of the bout.

In the meantime, the UFC has crowned an interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, who captured the temporary title with a 69-second KO of Sergei Pavlovich at MSG.

Aspinall long lobbied for a heavyweight unification fight with Jon Jones, something that should be a given, but Jones has routinely dismissed the UK-based star, instead opting to fight Miocic later this year. Even once he settles business with the two-time champ, there’s no guarantee that ‘Bones’ would even move on to fight Aspinall as Jones has continued to tease retirement following his scrap with the Cleveland native.