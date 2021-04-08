Jon Jones believes the UFC will eventually do the right thing.

Jones has been embroiled in a pay dispute with the UFC for the second straight year as talks heat up of a potential fight with new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Whether the UFC obliges and pays Jones what he feels he’s worth remains to be seen. However, the former light heavyweight king believes the fight is too big for the promotion not to eventually stump up the money and get it booked.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” Jones told Fight Hype (via MMA Fighting). “I think the UFC eventually will do the right thing. I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t to happen. I believe that it will. It would be a real tragedy [if it didn’t happen]. It’ll happen.

“All in good time. We’re patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and controlling what we can control and doing our part.”

As for what Jones is up to at the moment? He is simply continuing to train and getting in heavyweight shape as he hopes for a resolution to this latest saga.

After all, that is all he can control for the time being.

“Right now, we’re just training,” Jones said. “We’re training and just focusing on things we can control, which is being in the best shape and I think me just getting in shape sells the fight even more. People want to see two titans and Francis is already a titan and I’m trying to become a titan. I want to look like a titan. I want to be the same size as this guy if not bigger when we get out there. I’ve got a lot of work to do.

“Hopefully the fight happens. We’ve just got to stay focused, stay training and see what the UFC is going to do on their part.”

Do you agree with Jones and believe the fight will eventually happen?