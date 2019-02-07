Jon Jones Doesn’t See Similarities To Israel Adesanya

UFC 234’s Israel Adesanya has drawn comparisons to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Bones,” however, doesn’t see the resemblance in the Octagon other than having a similar body structure and the same skin color.

“We have similar body types and we’re both black,” joked Jones during a recent interview with UFC. “And that’s about it. I don’t think we fight alike, I don’t think we fight similar, I do a lot of wrestling, heavy ground-and-pound, a lot of submissions, I strike in both stances. I feel like our games are very different,” he added while saying he feels Israel will be a force in the fight game.”

Even though he might not see the comparisons to ‘The Last Stylebender,’ he has respect for the rising force.

“But I do respect him, a lot. I think he is going to be a force to be reckoned with. He is great for the sport, great talker and he finishes fights. He is a very exciting young man.”

Jones does seem to appreciate what “Stylebender” brings to the sport. That being said , a possible dream match-up of “Bones” vs. Adesanya is extremely unlikely at this point in their careers.

Adesanya will have his hands full at UFC 234 this weekend as he faces another legend that he has drawn comparisons to – Anderson “The Spider” Silva.