Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has sent his followers on Twitter into raptures this Sunday afternoon – posting a series of cryptic tweets from his verified account – including a tweet saying “don’t kill me.”

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, headlined UFC 285 earlier this month in his first Octagon walk in over three years.

Jon Jones clinched the vacant UFC heavyweight crown this month

Dispatching former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in the pair’s vacant title outing, Jones became the undisputed heavyweight champion – submitting the Frenchman with a stunning, opening round guillotine choke success.

Expected to make his comeback again later this year, although yet to be officially confirmed by the organization, Jones has been linked with a UFC 290 headliner against former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic in July during International Fight Week.

However, this weekend, the former Jackson-WInk MMA staple has sent fans into worry and conversation, tweeting several cryptic and erratic tweets, including one in which he asks not to be killed.

“Don’t kill me,” Jon Jones tweeted.

Don’t kill me — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 26, 2023

“Don’t kill you either,” Jones tweeted.

Don’t kill you either — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 26, 2023

“Being nice (sic) conversation,” Jon Jones tweeted.

Being nice conversation — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 26, 2023

“Erase this year?” Jon Jones tweeted.

Erase this year? — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 26, 2023

“Twitter says,” Jon Jones tweeted.

Twitter says — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 26, 2023

Prior to his Octagon return earlier this month in the main event of UFC 285, Jones had yet to feature professionally since February 2020.

Taking headlining honors on that occasion, Jones, then the undisputed light heavyweight champion, managed to successfully defend his crown in a close, debated decision win over the now-falteting, Dominick Reyes in Houston, Texas – handing the Californian his first professional mixed martial arts loss.