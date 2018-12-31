Jon Jones Claps Back At Daniel Cormier’s UFC 232 Criticism

Jon Jones is back as the UFC light heavyweight champion, and he’s wasting no time in re-establishing himself as the top dog in the UFC.

After Jones picked up a dominant win over Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California, he called out his longtime rival Cormier for another fight at 205 pounds. Cormier responded by saying Jones has a ‘head start’ due to his steroid use. He also laid out his terms for fighting Jones again, saying both would have to pass all their drug tests.

Cormier took it up a level when he called Jones ‘slow’ during an interview today. Jones responded in turn, deeming Cormier his ‘boy’ while asking fans whom he should actually fight next:

Hush now my boy, The question is who do I fight next? https://t.co/BSei1fcnpn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2018

It would seem a third fight between the two superstars is a mere eventuality despite the grandstanding taking place from both men. Jones has claimed he won’t move up to heavyweight to fight Cormier. There’s little reason for the nearly 40-year-old Cormier to put his body through another draining cut to 205 – except for a fight against Jones.

Other Options

Both “Bones” and Cormier have other options, of course. “DC” also has the heavyweight fight with Brock Lesnar in his pocket, while Jones mixed it up with rising challenger Anthony Smith after UFC 232. A fan offered Jones the suggestion that Smith should be the contender, but “Bones” doesn’t want to wait until ‘The Lionheart’ is ready:

This man is trying to wait until July, I got some catching up to do. https://t.co/eUQ68uCMQY — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2018

It’d be a great fight no doubt, but it’s just not on the level of a Jones vs. Cormier trilogy fight. That’s a fight that just has to happen, and it would be a shame to see “DC” destroy Lesnar and ride off into the sunset without a third crack at his most bitter – and controversial – rival.

Because of that, we should expect to see that fateful bout in 2019. Anthony Smith is a great fighter and most likely deserves a title bout, but there’s still bad blood to be worked out.