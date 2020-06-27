Jon Jones Checks Into MDC, Begins Stint In Community Custody Program

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has checked in at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones will now begin serving 96 hours in a community custody program according to a report from KRQE News 13, that reads.

“Local UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checked himself into MDC Friday. In March Jones was arrested a second time for driving under the influence. Jones pleaded guilty and as part of his plea agreement, Friday he began serving four days in custody in the community custody program. The program allows Jones to serve outside of MDC while wearing an ankle monitor.”

‘Bones’ hasn’t fought since seeking by top contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The 32-year-old is currently in a very public pay dispute with the UFC brass. Jones has announced he is relinquishing his light-heavyweight title and that he won’t be fighting again until he is paid correctly.

In his spare time Jones has been focused on trying to improve the community and has taken an active approach to stopping rioters and rebuilding small businesses destroyed by looters.

