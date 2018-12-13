Jon Jones Breaks Silence On Reinstatement By CSAC

Jon Jones breaks his silence on being reinstated by the California State Athletic Commission.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion went in front of the CSAC. He was reinstated after he agreed to pay a $205,000 fine and do a community outreach program. Also, he may undergo the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) program before his next fight.

Now, he’s cleared to fight for UFC gold at the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view event against a fighter he knows well. He’ll take on Alexander Gustafsson for a second time with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line.

Following the meeting with the CSAC, Jones took to his official Instagram account where he gave his take on the hearing:

Statement

“Sometimes you have to spend a little money to make a little money,” Jones wrote.“I must say, for the most part I’m happy with the way things went with the California State athletic commission yesterday. I’m a trained and licensed killer ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.”



The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

