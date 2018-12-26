Jon Jones Bombarded On Twitter After Christmas Request

By
Mike Drahota
-
SHARE
Jon Jones enrolls

Most of us know about Jon Jones’ latest controversy by now. Jones had an “atypical finding” in a USADA drug test that forced the UFC to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles this week. The oft-troubled fighter has dodged another bullet, but we saw Jones bombarded on Twitter because of it.

Over the holidays, Jones posed the question of what fans thought his walkout song for his UFC 232 return against rival Alexander Gustafsson should be.

Needless to say, the results were beyond hilarious. Check out some of the best ones:


NEXT: UFC 232 Embedded Episode 3: Dana White Informs Gus About UFC 232 Switch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR