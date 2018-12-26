Jon Jones Bombarded On Twitter After Christmas Request

Most of us know about Jon Jones’ latest controversy by now. Jones had an “atypical finding” in a USADA drug test that forced the UFC to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles this week. The oft-troubled fighter has dodged another bullet, but we saw Jones bombarded on Twitter because of it.

Over the holidays, Jones posed the question of what fans thought his walkout song for his UFC 232 return against rival Alexander Gustafsson should be.

Needless to say, the results were beyond hilarious. Check out some of the best ones:

You guys got any good song suggestions for my walk out? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2018

Before He Cheats – Carrie Underwood — Rory Phalon (@rourkethedork) December 26, 2018

"the drugs don't work" by the verve. — Declan Corcoran (@declan_corcoran) December 26, 2018

Because I got high — Bennett (@82_bennett) December 26, 2018

I dont like the drugs but the drugs like me ???? @marilynmanson — shaun wilton (@fitnessidea) December 26, 2018

Purple pills – D-12 and Eminem — Steven Buote (@DuckyBats93) December 26, 2018

I want a New Drug- Huey Lewis — Raging⚡️Redbird (@11xChampsx11) December 26, 2018

Hit Me with Your Best Shot 💉 — Tony Harris (@TonyHarris91) December 26, 2018

Should ask if you can borrow Eddie Guerreros theme from WWE.



"I lie, I cheat, I steal"



😂 — BADGUY BRAND (@BadGuyBrand) December 26, 2018

“Oooops I did it again “ would be 🔥🔥🔥 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 25, 2018

