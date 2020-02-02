Jon Jones Believes He’ll Reign Supreme For Another 10 Years

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he is still growing as a fighter.

Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on February 8 in Houston, Texas. It will be his fourth fight since returning to action in late 2018 as he looks to continue building his legacy as the greatest fighter of all time.

“Bones” has always been in the conversation for being the GOAT of mixed martial arts, and it’s a position he felt he would always reach — and he’s excited to see what transpires 10 years from now:

“Deep down inside, I did feel that I would be in the situation I am in now and I’m excited to see me 10 years from now, you know?” Jones told ESPN. “I believe I’ll still be on top of the sport.

“I’ve always had a very strong conviction that I could be the greatest ever and sure enough, through just years of belief and hard work, we’re here.”

Jones is still only 32, so in a way, it’s scary to think of all that he can achieve in the next few years.

And with the storm of legal issues and failed drug tests seemingly behind him, at least for now, “Bones” believes his best days are only ahead of him.

“I do feel like the storm’s behind me,” he added. “It’s been an interesting journey and I’ve learned so much. I’m just grateful. Grateful to have had all the lessons that I’ve been able to learn. Grateful that God has kept me through all of it and just allowed me to grow so much through it all.

“I think my best days are definitely still ahead of me. I’m really getting to a nice groove of what it means to be a professional athlete and a person with great responsibility and I’m excited about this and feel like I’m stepping into it well.”

Do you think Jones will reign supreme even in 10 years?