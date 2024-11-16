Jon Jones Apologizes to Mexican Fans over Jeans Fiasco: “I Was an Idiot.”

Ahead of one of the biggest fights of his mixed martial arts career, Jon Jones apologized to his Spanish fans for the redundant name of black jeans at his local Hollister outlet.

In a matter of hours, ‘Bones’ will put his undisputed heavyweight world title on the line when he meets former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event at Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Jones sat down with Nina-Marie Daniele for another interview that tackled some of the biggest topics on the minds of fight fans — like if he’s learned any new Spanish words since their last conversation.

“Uh, let’s see… I know black is negro,” Jones said. “How do you say black in Spanish? Oh yeah, negro. I’m at Hollister in Albuquerque, and they name the jeans ‘Black Negro.’ That’s all you need.”

That got a laugh out of Daniele, but ‘Bones’ quickly apologized for Hollister’s redundancy and the tongue-in-cheek racism that came with it.

“I’m sorry to all my Spanish fans out there, my Mexican fans,” Jones added. “I was appalled. I’m like, ‘How dare they?’

Clearly not being serious with his apology, Daniele called him out which prompted Jones to add:

“I was offended, but yeah, I was an idiot.”

Jon Jones looks to add to his legacy by taking out the heavyweight GOAT

It was all just a bit of fun between Jones and Daniele, but on Saturday night, it’ll be all business as ‘Bones’ makes his first appearance inside the Octagon since scoring a quickfire submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Standing in Jones’ way of another successful title defense is Miocic — considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. Miocic enters the bout as the only man to hold the division’s top prize twice and holds the record for most consecutive and total title defenses in heavyweight history.