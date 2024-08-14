Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira: ‘No’ Dana White Affirms Fight Will Not Happen

UFC president Dana White has made it crystal clear – Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira will not be happening.

As we know, there’s a lot of speculation in the air when it comes to Jon Jones. He’s the UFC heavyweight champion, and he’s set to defend that belt against Stipe Miocic later this year. However, many fans believe he should be taking on interim champion Tom Aspinall instead.

Beyond that, there’s even been discussion of a superfight against Alex Pereira – something that ‘Bones’ himself has entertained. Whatever the case may be, it certainly seems as if Jon has some big decisions to make over the course of the next few months.

Dana White, meanwhile, is a big Jon Jones fan, and that’s common knowledge at this point. So, when he was asked about the idea of him taking on Alex Pereira in a recent interview, he was quick to give his thoughts on that.

“No. That was easy that was quick, no problem!”

If there’s something Dana White doesn’t want to do, he simply isn’t going to do it. That’s the mentality he’s had for years now and given the continued success that UFC is experiencing, we can’t picture him changing his ways anytime soon.

In terms of the fight itself, it’s certainly interesting to think about – but it’s a long way away from ever happening. Pereira has obviously made it known that he wants to become the UFC’s first-ever three-weight world champion, but there’s a real queue forming at heavyweight.

Regardless of who wins between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the majority of pundits and fans will agree that Tom Aspinall has done more than enough to earn a crack at the undisputed belt.

Either way, things are really heating up in the two heaviest divisions.