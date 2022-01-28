Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be back in the Octagon later this year and his advisor, Richard Schaefer, is set to meet with the UFC this weekend to make it happen.

Jones has been sidelined from competition since early 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes in his latest 205-pound title defense. He would go on to vacate the belt to make the move to heavyweight in hopes of becoming a multiple division UFC champion.

Jones and the UFC have had their fair share of quarrels since his last octagon appearance, stemming from an ongoing contract dispute. But according to The Sun, his advisor Schaefer is keen on sealing the deal towards Jones’ return to the cage against heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones Vs. Francis Ngannou Could Finally Happen

Ngannou most recently defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, earning a unanimous decision victory. Ngannou has had his issues with the UFC brass regarding his current deal and his desire to potentially explore options in boxing.

Ngannou earned the heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. He was widely expected to face Jones next, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms and an interim title bout was made between Gane and Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou has lost hope that a Jones fight will happen, as he mentioned during UFC 270. But, it appears there’s still a chance of it happening if Schaefer can strike a deal with the UFC brass.

A Jones vs. Ngannou matchup would be arguably the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history. Jones would have the opportunity to put a stamp on his new division, while Ngannou has the chance to earn another highlight win on his resume.

We should learn more about how the meeting between Jones’ management and the UFC goes this weekend.

Do you think we’ll see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones later this year?

