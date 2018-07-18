Jon Jones’ Team Accused Of Bribing USADA For Earlier UFC Return

Jon Jones’ future is still up in the air as he awaits the decision from USADA regarding his latest failed drug test.

UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who is known to speak his mind and tries to fire up fight fans with his comments, recently went on record by stating that he thinks something is going on due to Jones’ team expecting that he would somehow be able to return within 2018 despite his checkered past. Thus, Covington believes that Jones is trying to find a way for an earlier return and that there is a motivation behind it, which is money.

“I feel like if that does happen that he comes in before that two-year time frame, we would find out a lot about USADA,” Covington said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “I think they would lose a lot of credit.” If he ends up coming back before that two-year time frame, I would really have to question USADA’s legitimacy.”

Keep in mind that Covington and Jones were roommates at Iowa Central Community College and that this is not the first time Covington has tried to throw shade at Jones.

“I think they’re trying to keep (Jones’) name in the headlines,” Covington said. “Obviously, that’s the name of the game is to keep your name hot. I think they’re using that more as leverage to keep his name out there at the possibility (of returning earlier).” “You never know. His scumbag management team, Malki Kawa and those guys, they’re probably trying to pay off the UFC or USADA somehow to get him back earlier,” he added. “You never know the UFC’s side, they want to do business and make money so if he’s available, and USADA clears him, then they’re gonna want to do business and put him back out there to fight and make that company money.” “They’ve got a $4 billion installment on that loan to pay back, so they’re gonna do whatever it takes to make money and pay back that loan.”

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title and as a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

If you recall, back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.