Jon Fitch Wants Changes Made To Judging After Controversial Bellator 220 Draw

Jon Fitch wants some changes made to judging after how his last fight ended.

Fitch went to a majority draw with Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald in a welterweight grand prix bout as part of the ongoing tournament at Bellator 220.

Despite many fans thinking that Fitch won the fight, it was ruled a majority draw by the judges. MacDonald retained the title and advances in the tournament. This contest went down on April 27th at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Fitch recently did an interview where he made it known that he doesn’t agree with the judge’s scorecards and thinks some changes need to be made going forward.

“I don’t know. I’m still kind of in shock as you don’t think that would be a possible outcome,” Fitch said to BJPENN.com. “I prepare for the win or the loss, not a tie. I think I won, I think I should be moving on. Now, I just have to sit back and be prepared. I’m probably going to be the first alternate in case someone gets hurt along the way.

“‘Crazy’ Bob [Cook] knows we have bad luck so he wasn’t ready to say I had won it yet,” he added. “He was thinking I was going to win a split decision. Rest of my corner thought we won at least three rounds after watching it back I am pretty certain I won four rounds. So I am not sure what the judges were watching. I don’t know what is going on. We need some new people judging fights I guess.”