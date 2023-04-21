Jon Anik reveals he and Coby Covington are in a ‘good place’ following threats Covington made towards the commentator.

Following UFC 286, welterweight champion Leon Edwards was now in need of a new opponent and while the promotion pushed Covington, there was calls for a different challenger instead. Anik himself would Tweet out a picture of him and Belal Muhammad in support of him being the next contender.

This of course did not sot right with Covington, who while on a press run would go on a expletive filled rant and would even threaten Anik.

“Jon Anik, dude, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad”, said covintgon. “Just realize you live in Boca, I live in Miami motherf*cker. You’re not too far from me. So you better shut your f*cking mouth. You poke the bear? Now you get the bear comes after you.”

Jon Anik and Colby Covington reconcile

Speaking with MMAJunkie, Anik would reveal that he and Covington had spoken following the incident and would confirm that he and Covington had spoken and were in a good place.

“Good is probably a fine adjective to use,” Anik said. “Ultimately, all I need to make sure is that the professional nature of our relationship is such that I can call his fight, ideally have a fighter meeting with him before his fight. We have discussed things privately, and I do think that I have to be careful when it seems like I might be backing one welterweight candidate over another.

“So, my first order with Colby, whatever he had said, however threatening and I didn’t feel particularly threatened”, Anik confessed. “It was Colby Covington in character as far as I was concerned, but I just have to take very seriously when a professional athlete on this roster – low profile, high profile is upset with something I have said. So, I have to attack that layer first and I think Colby and I are in a pretty good place and I am excited for whatever is next for him.”

Jon Anik talking to MMAJunkie

So, it seems that Anik has taken it all in his stride and continues to add to his reputation as a genuinely nice guy. As for Covington, he thrives off the attention, negative or positive and has successfully used it throughout his career to gain a leg up.

It’s unclear whether the American will be next in line for a title shot or not following the booking of Muhammad Vs. Gilbert Burns with the winner likely getting a title shot.

Should Jon Anik have forgiven Colby Covington?